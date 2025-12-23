Community Pulse: Holiday hustle, and lull

Is there such a thing as a lull during the hectic holiday season?

I’m feeling it, and it’s a combination of awkwardness and relief. And maybe a little “what have I forgotten??”

All of the nonprofits who provide direct assistance at this time of year are finished – or soon will be. The year-end donations are mostly in, but some donors wait for that December 31st deadline. The company dinners are parties are mostly over. And now it’s time to check that all is ready for family meals and gifts.

As I look back on 2025, I am again reminded of the generosity of Grundy County. We truly take care of our own, and that is something that I hope all of you join me in celebrating.

The area nonprofits who provide meals, groceries, gifts, and cheer this season are grateful recipients of your generosity, whether it’s cash donations or volunteer time. Because of all of you, our county’s most vulnerable residents have (we hope) a lighter financial and emotional load this season.

Outside of the nonprofit realm, Grundy also takes care of its own when someone is sick, has a bad accident with injuries, or has a house fire. The recent house fire in Morris is a perfect example. Thanks to social media, family & friends were quickly able to post family needs and the community just as quickly responded with donations of clothing, cash, and food. Thank you to everyone who responds during times of individual need!

After the holidays, need throughout Grundy County will still be here. On December 16th, the Grundy County Interagency Council (GCIC) hosted a legislative breakfast where area agencies and nonprofits could present a 1-page highlight of the needs of their clients, their agencies, and needs in 2026. GCIC will use these 1-pagers as the base for deeper conversations in 2026, with the goal of developing additional solutions and approaches to persistent problems throughout the community. These issues include domestic violence, mental health, seniors, families with young children, disabilities, and more. While we have agencies and nonprofits serving clients in these issues, as well as attempting prevention, there’s always more to do.

We wish everyone a happy and healthy end of 2025! But please rest up because we’ll be back at it in 2026! Grundy County excels at taking care of our own, and we will have plenty of ideas and opportunities for everyone to be able to donate something – whether it is money, time, or skills.

If you’re ready to get started now, please visit volunteergrundy.com to view the volunteer needs as submitted by area nonprofits.

If you want to donate money but aren’t sure how, please call us at the Community Foundation of Grundy County, and we can match you with the charities doing the work you care about.

Lastly, please remember that not everyone is cheery and joyful during the holidays – often called “Blue Christmas.” If you or someone you know needs a human to talk with at any time, please dial 988. This 24/7 mental health resource is not only for people feeling suicidal – it is for any emotional struggle. And if you are a veteran dialing 988, please then press 1 for the veteran-specific hotline.

See you in 2026!

Julianne Buck is the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Grundy County, located in the historic Coleman Hardware Building at 520 W. Illinois Avenue in Morris. You can contact them via phone at 815-941-0852 and julie@cfgrundycounty.com.