Coal City High School advances Seven Future Business Leaders to State Competition

Coal City High School students attending the Central Northern Area FBLA Conference were (from left, front row) Tess Jeschke, Penny D’Arcy, Lauren Jacovec, Addison Smith, Abi Rose and Grace Sitar; and (back row) Jaycee Chase, Wyatt Chase, Hayden Kennell and Reagan Stupak. (Photo Provided By Coal City High School)

The Coal City High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) attended the Central Northern Area Conference at Lincoln-Way East High School on Saturday, Dec. 13. As a chapter, Coal City had 10 members compete in events consisting of tests, presentations, and interviews. Students earning first and second place are qualified to compete at the state leadership conference in April 2026.

Earning first place were Grace Sitar, hospitality and event management; Abi Rose, impromptu speaking; Jaycee Chase, healthcare administration; Hayden Kennell, introduction to business presentation; and Tess Jeschke, introduction to parliamentary procedure.

Receiving second place and state qualification were Wyatt Chase, graphic design, and Penny D’Arcy, introduction to public speaking. Also placing third was Reagan Stupak in project management. Special mention goes to Sitar and Rose for participating in the Battle of the Chapters.

“This year’s Central Northern Area Conference was a success for Coal City, and we hope to carry the momentum to the state leadership conference in April,” advisor Harlan Kennell said in a news release.