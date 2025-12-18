Bell Fuels moves its corporate office to downtown Morris

Bell Fuels Owner Stella Gaytan cuts the ribbon at the Grundy County Chamber ribbon cutting on Dec. 8 for their new office in downtown Morris. The Bell Fuels team, City of Morris representatives, Grundy Chamber staff, and Ambassadors all celebrated the new office. (Photo Provided By Grundy Chamber)

Bell Fuels Services Co. has relocated its corporate office in Morris to downtown and looks forward to becoming even more deeply embedded in the community.

“We plan to continue strengthening the Bell Fuels brand while deepening our support for the Grundy County community. Our focus moving forward is on expanding our presence, building strong local partnerships, and contributing meaningfully to the growth of the area,” owner Stella Gaytan said in a news release.

The new office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F at 417 Liberty St., Morris. The company has 24 employees total, and its terminal is located in Bridgeview. A century-old company, the Bell Fuels team is proud to be a women-owned company in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Bell Fuels is a fuel distribution company specializing in providing high-quality diesel, gasoline, and alternative fuels to commercial, municipal, and industrial clients. Their principal engagement is ensuring reliable, efficient, and sustainable fuel solutions for businesses that depend on an uninterrupted energy supply.

“At Bell Fuels, we do more than just deliver fuel; we keep businesses running. Whether it’s diesel, gasoline, or alternative fuels, our focus is on providing reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions for commercial, municipal, and industrial clients,” Gaytan said.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the City of Morris celebrated Bell Fuel’s new location with a ribbon cutting held Dec. 8. Gaytan provided tours, sharing their pride in using local businesses to remodel the space, and that the majority of their staff live in Grundy County.

“Stella, her team, and her company are assets to our community. We are thrilled to have them as Chamber members and community members,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said in a news release.