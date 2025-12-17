The Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives recognized Christina Van Yperen on Nov. 6.

Chamber staff Gigi Corban, Christina Van Yperen, and Lena Wickens celebrate at the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives conference dinner Nov. 6 after Van Yperen received recognition for her accreditation. Not pictured from the Chamber staff team is Christy Kelly. (Photo Provided By Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen was recognized by the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives last month for accomplishing the required criteria to become an Accredited Chamber Executive.

“Christina has demonstrated adaptability and resilience, much like many of the businesses she represents,” Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Board Chair Sarah Beach, owner of Sunshine Garden Center, and Vice Chair Julie Wilkinson, Morris Business Development Director, said in Van Yperen’s recommendation letter.

“She and her team curate dynamic programming for membership, continually making changes based on member feedback and the evolving business environment. Christina embraces innovation – from adjusting event topics, times, and formats to maximize turnout, to strategically hosting events throughout the county and ensuring all areas are represented. She and her team consistently provide fresh and beneficial experiences for members to network and grow their businesses.”

Van Yperen celebrated 10 years with the Grundy Chamber in September. Qualified applicants for the ACE designation must have at least five years of continuous service as a chamber professional, be a member of IACCE, verify attendance at conferences, exhibit leadership roles in the organization, and demonstrate involvement and proven accomplishments at the local chamber level.

In those 10 years, Van Yperen and the Chamber team have grown the organization to about 600 members, increased its budget by 70%, and diversified programming to benefit a variety of industries. In 2024, it was awarded Chamber of the Year by the IACCE for chambers under 600. Van Yperen also earned her Institute of Organizational Management through the U.S. Chamber during that time, and she serves on numerous community boards, including the United Way of Grundy County and the Grundy County Justice Assistance Board.

The IACCE recognized Van Yperen and others in the state who earned their ACE at the annual conference dinner on Nov. 6 in Carterville.

“When you are choosing your career path, there isn’t a major in becoming an executive for a Chamber of Commerce. Most of us fall into this career path through utilizing our chambers through other professions,” Van Yperen said. “By being able to become accredited and through programs like the Institute of Organizational Management, those of us who find ourselves in the Chamber world are able to continue our education to provide the best organization for our members.”

Prior to her Chamber work, Van Yperen was a journalist for local newspapers in Grundy County for 13 years.

The IACCE initiated the Executive Accreditation Program in 1997 to recognize the professional competency of Chamber of Commerce executives in the state of Illinois. To date 17 active IACCE member organizations have executives with their Illinois Accredited Chamber Executive designation. The letters “ACE” after a Chamber executive’s name denote the accreditation.