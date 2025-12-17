Morris Hospital YMCA celebrates one year in new building

The City of Morris congratulated the Morris Hospital YMCA during Monday night’s city council meeting, as the organization celebrates its first anniversary in Morris.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown read a proclamation celebrating the the YMCA’s first anniversary, and Missy Durkin, Chief Business Development Officer of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA, shared how the last year has gone.

Durkin said the YMCA is grateful to the City of Morris for its support along the way. The facility came to fruition debt free, and it’s seen over 250,000 visits in the first year and it has engaged 10,000 in programs and membership.

“We’re very excited it has exceeded expectations,” Durkin said. “We’re very appreciative of the city of Morris and all that it’s done to support us. We know that the Y’s been a huge partner along with Morris Hospital.”

The Morris Hospital YMCA is a 60,000 square-foot building that opened in December 2024.