Morris High School Board seeks mascot recommendations

The Morris Community High School Board is inviting community members, students and staff to submit suggestions for a new mascot.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Ortiz said the board voted to retire the former mascot by the end of the 2024-25 school year back in January 2022.

“In doing so, they set a target date of January 2024 to have a new mascot chosen,” Ortiz said. “While that date has long since passed and there has been a lot of discussion about this topic, the board would like to finalize a decision soon. This time around, they are asking community members to not only offer suggestions, but to provide an explanation for their choice, as well as a description of the imagery they would like to see for that suggestion. They really want people to think about their ideas.”

Ortiz said this particular round is not a vote, but an opportunity to suggest ideas.

“Nothing is being tallied at this time,” Ortiz said. “The board will review the submissions and narrow down the list for students and staff to narrow down the event further. The list of finalists will then go to the community, students and staff for a vote.”

The survey is available at https://form.jotform.com/253167636776066.