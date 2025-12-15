Grundy County to close on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The Grundy County Administration Center will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and employees will have the day off.

Board Chairman Drew Muffler said he reached out to the rest of the board, and they decided to include Christmas Eve as a day off. In past years, the county facilities remained open until around noon or 1 p.m.

“I know when I was growing up, we always had Christmas Eve with my grandparents,” Muffler said. “That was kind of our big thing, and you guys agreed that it would be a good idea to close the county on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas Day.”

Muffler said this will be part of union contracts in the future, and the plan will be to make this decision before December in the future.