University of Illinois Extension offers tree care webinar series

Tree care isn’t always led just by certified arborists, so the University of Illinois Extension is ensuring that everyone has access to research-backed information on practicing proper tree care.

Understanding and providing proper and routine maintenance is important to ensure their best life and a healthier urban forest. Communities with healthy, viable trees are more likely to benefit from improved air quality, reduced stress, and increased personal comfort for many.

Illinois Extension’s Community Tree Care Series webinars return with new topics and presenters to help individuals learn how to support tree health in their local landscapes. This training provides information and resources to those seeking additional insights for keeping trees healthy and minimizing risks.

The program is of special interest to arborists, public and private tree care professionals, municipal or county staff, community volunteers, and anyone interested in developing their tree care knowledge.

Registration is required and includes access to six webinar sessions and recordings. The live sessions are from 9 to 11 a.m. Each webinar covers two main topics per date. The cost is $10 for general access to all sessions and $50 for those seeking Continuing Education Units for access to all sessions.

Two hours of CEUs are available per session to Illinois Arborist Association certified arborists who qualify. During registration, please specify that you are attending as a certified professional and enter your ISA certification number. Arborists must attend the live sessions to receive CEUs.

2026 Community Tree Care Webinar Schedule

Jan. 13: Trees for Pollinators and Evergreen ID

9 to 10 a.m. – People, Pollinators, and Trees: The Power of the Urban Forest

10 to 11 a.m. – Needle Little Help? Evergreen Identification and Functions in the Landscape

Jan. 20: Forest Health Updates and Fungal Mutualists

9 to 10 a.m. – Forest Pest Update: Who’s Here, Who’s Coming, and What Can You Do

10 to 11 a.m. – Fungal Mutualists: The Good Guys of Fungal Infections

Jan. 27: Construction and Urban Soils

9 to 10 a.m. – Protecting Trees During Construction

10 to 11 a.m. – Addressing Urban Soils for Healthier Trees

Feb. 3: Chainsaw Safety and Pruning Young Trees

9 to 10 a.m. – Chainsaw Safety: Practices, Equipment, and Behaviors

10 to 11 a.m. – Pruning Young Shade Trees

Feb. 10: Changing Climate and Historic Pests

9 to 10 a.m. – Urban Forest Trees in a Changing Climate: Impacts and Strategies

10 to 11 a.m. – Historic Forest Pest Outbreaks in North America

Feb. 17: After Planting and Tree Responses

9 to 10 a.m. – Rooted in Success: Tree Care After Planting

10 to 11 a.m. – Branch Management: Tree Responses to Cultural Practices

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/TreeCareSeries. For questions or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Sarah Vogel and team at uie-CommunityTrees@illinois.edu or 217-877-6042. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.