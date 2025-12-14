Minooka Police Department reminds drivers to buckle up and drive sober

The Minooka Police Department is joining the Illinois State Police and other local departments to keep holiday travel safe.

The “Click It or Ticket It” enforcement campaign runs from December 12th to January 5th. Officers will be looking for seatbelt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving due to alcohol or drugs, including cannabis.

Everyone in the vehicle - front seat or back - should be properly buckled, every trip. “Seat belt use should be an automatic habit for everyone,” Chief Justin Meyer said in a news release.

This campaign enforcement effort is supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and aligns with Illinois’ statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click It or Ticket” and “It’s Not a Game” campaigns.