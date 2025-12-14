Community Pulse: Reflecting on all the good things

As the end of the year nears, I reflect upon all the good things happening for our United Way and in our community. It’s always important to recognize those who help make a difference in our Grundy County communities, but the end of the year seems like a great time to acknowledge those who we appreciate for all they do throughout the year.

I am so grateful for our donors. The generous support we receive throughout the year from local businesses, corporate partners and their employees, in addition to the many individuals and families in our community, we would not be able to fund over 50 vital human service programs in Grundy County. No matter the amount, the donations we receive annually are critical for meeting our goals and fulfilling our mission for improving the health, education and financial stability for those in need in our community.

I am also thankful for our funded Community Partner Agencies. These local non-profit organizations provide of over 35,000 units of service of vital programs that we fund annually through a grant process. Their dedicated employees give their heart and soul to assist those in need in our community with a variety of programs that address: basic human needs (food, shelter & financial stability), crisis intervention & prevention (domestic violence and homelessness), health & wellness (physical and mental), education & literacy (youth to adults), transportation, disaster relief and resource & volunteer opportunities for youth, individuals, families, seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans.

Talking about partners, I appreciate the continued partnerships with so many local entities that help us out in a variety of ways throughout the year. From using space to host an event, to sharing our news through media, I truly value these partnerships.

Volunteers are also important to our United Way and I appreciate everyone who volunteers throughout the year. Whether it is by helping out in our office, assisting with a fundraising event, participating in a project for one of our Community Partner Agencies, or by serving on our Board of Directors. Volunteers are truly invaluable.

I am especially grateful to the volunteer members of our Board of Directors. These dedicated and passionate individuals’ leadership, skills, and knowledge help carry out our mission. They are leaders in the community. They are our neighbors, friends, and co-workers. These individuals demonstrate great compassion, care, and concern for those in need in our community, not only in their role as Board Members for our United Way, but also the Grundy County community through their charitable giving, volunteerism, and assistance to help others throughout the year.

Our Executive members include: President Chris Spencer, Vice President Katie Bodine, Treasurer/Secretary Christina Van Yperen, and Past President Paul Nordstrom. Members of the Board of Directors include: Liz Bates, Dan Duffy, Jeff Heap, J.C. Lawson, Heidi Lawton, Randy Matravers, Paula Mercer, Hardik Patel and Scott Shannon. I am truly grateful for our Board of Directors for their commitment, governance, and guidance which drives our organization to creating opportunities that positively impacts so many lives in Grundy County.

Last, but certainly not least, I am truly grateful for our Administrative Assistant, Megan Homerding. She joined our United Way family in 2024 and is instrumental in making sure everything runs smoothly to help us reach our goals in helping those in need in our community.

As the end of 2025 nears, I thank everyone who has donated, volunteered and helped to make life better for others in Grundy County. I look forward to the New Year as we will be celebrating our 80th anniversary in 2026, which is sure to bring with it some exciting things and new opportunities to make a difference in Grundy County.

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County, call (815) 942-4430, email Info@UWGrundy.org, visit www.UWGrundy.org, and like us on Facebook.