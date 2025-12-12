Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Morris Herald-News

Morris’s Holiday in the Park becomes Holiday in the Hall due to snow, cold forecast on Saturday

Morris City Hall

Morris City Hall (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

Just when the snow from the last round of snowstorms started to melt, the forecast threw another curveball, and now Morris’s Holiday in the Park has become Holiday in the Hall, which runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Morris announced Friday that the few inches of snow Thursday into Friday, along with a forecasted few more inches on Saturday and a deep, deep freeze coming overnight Saturday into Sunday, has caused them to move Holiday in the Park into City Hall, 700 Division St.

Santa will be there to hear children’s wishes and get their photo taken. There will also be s’mores, holiday music, a Christmas coloring station, and free hot cocoa for the first 100 guests.

This event is free.

Morris
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News