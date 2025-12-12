Grundy County’s annual bulk fuel price actually comes down

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Board approved a $295,857 contract with Arneson Fuel of Sheridan on Tuesday, Dec. 9 to bulk-purchase fuel, a nearly $13,000 savings over last year.

The county paid $308,441.20 for fuel, both unleaded and diesel, in 2025.

County Engineer Eric Gibson told the board at this comes out to $2.2375 per gallon for unleaded fuel and $2.7629 per gallon for diesel fuel.

The county purchases 110,000 gallons of unleaded and 18,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year.

Board Chairman Drew Muffler asked if there was a reason for the decrease.

“I wish I could tell you,” Gibson said. “They’re down, and I guess it depends on where you’re at, it seems like.”

Gibson said the county typically estimates high on its fuel usage so it doesn’t run out. If the county goes over, there is a clause that Arneson Fuel can bump the cost by a bit.