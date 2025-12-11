Community Foundation of Grundy County announces essay contest winners

The winners of the Community Foundation of Grundy County's philanthropy essay contest with representatives from the organizations they chose to donate their winnings to. (Photo provided by the Community Foundation of Grundy County)

The Community Foundation of Grundy County announced Monday the winners of its annual essay contest that provides students with a prize to donate to a charity of their choosing.

The winner of the junior high category was Immaculate Conception seventh-grade student Sam Biros, who donated $1,000 to 4-H. Second place went to Julian Bravo, a Minooka Junior High School seventh-grade student, who donated $500 to We Care of Grundy County and third went to Nolan Wilson, another Minooka seventh grader who donated $250 to We Care of Grundy County.

The high school category winners were Gardner South Wilmington freshman Leah Olson, who donated $1,000 to Special Connections of Grundy County and Madison Malcik, a Morris High senior who donated $1,000 to We Care of Grundy County.