Community Foundation of Grundy County announces essay contest winners

The Community Foundation of Grundy County announced Monday the winners of its annual essay contest that provides students with a prize to donate to a charity of their choosing.
The winner of the junior high category was Immaculate Conception seventh-grade student Sam Biros, who donated $1,000 to 4-H. Second place went to Julian Bravo, a Minooka Junior High School seventh-grade student, who donated $500 to We Care of Grundy County and third went to Nolan Wilson, another Minooka seventh grader who donated $250 to We Care of Grundy County.
The high school category winners were Gardner South Wilmington freshman Leah Olson, who donated $1,000 to Special Connections of Grundy County and Madison Malcik, a Morris High senior who donated $1,000 to We Care of Grundy County.