Coal City High’s Madrigals perform Saturday and Sunday

The royal trumpeter of the Coal City High School Madrigals is Olivia Vota. Olivia will join the jester on stage to introduce the royal court at this weekend’s Madrigal concert, performance and reception. (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

The Coal City High School Madrigals will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, with doors opening an hour beforehand for a reception.

The Madrigal Choir is a vocal ensemble composed of ninth to 12th grade students that performs during the winter holiday, sharing songs of the season, and their performances are complete with storytelling and fellowship around a bountiful banquet table, according to a Tuesday news release.

Coal City’s Madrigal Choir has welcomed the community to join them for nearly three decades. This year’s choir is made up of 22 members who sing selections from the medieval to renaissance periods. These songs are sung a cappella and are characterized by “elaborate rhythms and melodies interwoven in a rich tapestry of skillfully combined voice parts.”

Coal City High School Madrigals Choir will host its annual holiday concert, performance and reception on Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14 in the Coal City Performing Arts Center. The holiday event will include a reception of small bites and tasty desserts prior to each performance of song and merriment that features members [from left]: Jordan Olson and Anastasia Papach. Tickets are general admission available at the door for $12 per person [cash only]. Doors open at 6 p.m on Saturday for refreshments with performance at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday for a 2 p.m. show. (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

Songs performed include “Wassail” and Boars Head Carol," along with “Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls,” and other holiday favorites.

A comedic performance will run along with the concert, as a cast performs “A Loop In Time.” This play features an out-of-sorts king and a queen who, like many others in the kingdom, despises a particular holiday guest. The play is written by Jim and Jane Jeffries, and stars Martin Ramirez and Olivia Sage, the Madrigal king and queen.

According to the news release, the king and queen were chosen because they exhibit leadership qualities and a commitment to the program. The royal couple is also served by a jester, whose job is to come up with fun and witty moments. This year, the jester is Sam Vota.

Other members of the choir include Aubrey Grunwald, Gianna Savarino, Leo McCants, Jordan Olson, Evelyn Wills, Grace Heatherwick, Cora Armstong, Caroline Childers, Elizabeth Nadess, Isabella Palacios, Anastasia Papach, Brady Pierson, Oliva Vota, Emmaline Tibble, Wyatt Chase, Penny D’Arcy, Jaycee Chase, Ben Stalter, Jackson Hollis, and Owen Burla.

The choir has also performed at the annual high school winter choral concert, the Coal City Festival of Trees, the Village of Carbon Hill’s Santa in the Park, and provided music at the Coal City United Methodist Church and made its annual tour of Coal City Schools.

Tickets are $12 per person, which includes the concert, performance, and pre-show reception, which features small bites and tasty deserts. Tickets are only sold at the door, and sales are cash only.