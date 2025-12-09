Community Pulse: Morris on the Move, parking, pedestrians, and public partnerships

The City of Morris is taking its first comprehensive look at existing bicycle, pedestrian, and downtown parking infrastructures.

Launched in the spring, the effort draws on safety and crash data, law enforcement records, and significant community input. Funded by an Illinois Department of Transportation Planning & Research Grant, with no local match, the research will result in a plan of recommendations to shape a safer, more connected, and user-friendly transportation network. This will benefit not only residents, visitors, businesses, and the local workforce. It builds on years of local and countywide planning efforts, including the Morris Comprehensive Plan (2024), the Grundy County Multimodal Plan, the Parks Assessment Plan (2022), the Downtown Plan (2020), and the Morris Code of Ordinances.

As of mid-October, the assessment (data collection) phase is complete. The previously noted data points, surveys, stakeholder interviews, community feedback at events like 3 French Hens market and Grundy County Corn Fest, as well as the November public workshop, which was attended by 23 city staff, aldermen, and community members. You can access the full report and continue to take the parking and trails survey, www.movingmorris.com.

Upon completion in the spring of 2026, the study will outline a plan reflecting local voices. It’s likely the results will affirm the initial goal to connect city parks, schools, and neighborhoods east and west of State Route 47 while improving downtown parking management, access, and distribution- without construction of a new parking structure. The data-driven recommendations can then be packaged for future federal and state grant requests.

There is growing public support for investments in bicycling, walking, and parking modernization for both safety and quality of life. This is evidenced most recently by a regional transportation study in which Grundy County, the City of Morris and many surrounding municipalities collaborated to proactively assess infrastructure needs in Northeast Grundy County ahead of new industrial development. In that survey, respondents who live or work in Morris prioritized trail planning and bike/pedestrian safety among their top priorities for improving transportation. It was affirming to hear.

We are confident that the downtown parking and community-wide trials plan will result in a playbook of initiatives that represent community-approved goals to be funded by grants and existing resources over a period of years. In time, acting on those findings will raise the tide of our quality of life, enabling kids to access schools and parks more safely, better

leveraging assets like the Illinois River and I&M Canal, enabling neighbors to feel connected, and providing recreational opportunities for all.

There are many quality of life initiatives like this underway in our community- all with the goal of making Morris an even better place to work, live, and play. You’re invited to subscribe to City of Morris news and invitations at https://morrisil.org/subscribe/ . You can also follow City of Morris, IL and Visit Morris, IL on Facebook for updates, events, and public workshops.

Behind our special community visitors adore and residents enjoy are a lot of people who care. Thanks to all who’ve taken the surveys, provided time, offered experiences, and shared in the lift on this first-time project. It takes a village- or a city in our case- and ours is exceptional.