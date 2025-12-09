Coal City school board approves five-year contract extension with Superintendent Spencer

Coal City Superintendent Chris Spencer has a new contract after the school board approved it last Tuesday, and it pays him $183,327 with a 6% raise each year over the next five years.

Spencer is expected to retire at the end of the contract, according to a news release.

Spencer has spent his entire teaching career within the Coal City Unit 1 School District, starting as a PE and driver’s ed teacher with the high school in 1998.

He transitioned to the role of part-time Dean of Students at both the high school and the middle school in 2006 and was appointed principal of the Coal City Early Childhood Center in 2010. He became principal of Coal City Elementary in 2013 and in 2015, he led both the early childhood center and elementary school before joining the high school as associate principal in 2018. He became principal of the high school in 2019 and was named superintendent of schools in 2022.

Spencer thanked the board for its support, and he thanked the administration, staff, faculty and community for their partnership and support over the years.