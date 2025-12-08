Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Morris Herald-News

Milwaukee man dies in snowmobile accident at Nettle Creek viaduct in Morris

emergency lights

emergency lights

By Michael Urbanec

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office said a Milwaukee man, Cody Woitegkaitis, 34, died at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at the I&M Canal viaduct crossing at Nettle Creek in Morris.

Callahan’s Office said in a Sunday news release that Woitekaitis was traveling eastbound approaching the viaduct when he failed to negotiate the trail and struck a sign, ejecting him from the snowmobile and striking the viaduct’s concrete structure.

Callahan’s Office pronounced him dead at 9:28 p.m. Saturday.

The incident is under investigation by Callahan’s Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Morris Police and Morris Fire assisted at the scene.

MorrisGrundy County Front HeadlinesGrundy CountyCrashShaw Local Front Headlines
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News