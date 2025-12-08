Milwaukee man dies in snowmobile accident at Nettle Creek viaduct in Morris

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office said a Milwaukee man, Cody Woitegkaitis, 34, died at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at the I&M Canal viaduct crossing at Nettle Creek in Morris.

Callahan’s Office said in a Sunday news release that Woitekaitis was traveling eastbound approaching the viaduct when he failed to negotiate the trail and struck a sign, ejecting him from the snowmobile and striking the viaduct’s concrete structure.

Callahan’s Office pronounced him dead at 9:28 p.m. Saturday.

The incident is under investigation by Callahan’s Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Morris Police and Morris Fire assisted at the scene.