Grundy County Sheriff’s Office issues 15 speeding tickets, 1 DUI arrest over Thanksgiving enforcement period

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced that it issued 15 speeding citations and one DUI arrest during the statewide Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period surrounding Thanksgiving.

The period lasted from Friday, Nov. 21 to Tuesday, Dec. 2, and enforcement focused on seat-belt use, speeding, distractions, and alcohol or drug impaired driving.

“These results reflect our commitment to a safe community,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt in a news release. “Impaired is impaired, whether you use alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs. Combine that with not wearing a seatbelt, and the consequences can be deadly. Please buckle up and plan a sober ride every time.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

Other arrests include one criminal arrest and one traffic arrest.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said these numbers come from deputies who worked shifts funded by IDOT during the 11-day grant period.