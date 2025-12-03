Morris prepares for another festive weekend starting Friday, Dec. 12

The holiday festivities in Morris kicked off last weekend with the Home for the Holidays event, but they continue Friday, Dec. 12 with Midnight in Morris.

The Morris Restaurant and Retail Association’s annual Midnight in Morris runs Friday, Dec. 12, and it’s exactly how it sounds: Retailers and restaurants in downtown will be open til midnight.

This year’s event is pajama-themed, so those shopping at midnight should dress in their coziest pajamas, fuzzy slippers and maybe even a festive robe as they get some late-night shopping and sipping done.

Midnight in Morris kicks off another festive weekend in Morris, leading into Holiday in the Park at West Side Park and an opportunity to visit Santa at Goold Park.

The ice skating rink in Goold Park will also be open.

The Three French Hens Winterfest Market follows it up the morning of Sunday, Dec. 14, bringing the outdoor market to 217 Liberty Street.