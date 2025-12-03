Morris Police partner with Crossroads Counseling to expand support, victim services

The Morris Police Department announced that it is partnering with Angela Solis of the Crossroads Counseling Center to expand crisis support and victim services.

The new crisis program allows the Morris Police Department to access services including case management, victim advocacy and follow-up support for police calls involving mental health crises, substance use, high-trauma, domestic violence and individuals who are chronically mentally ill or frequently contact law enforcement.

“Our goal is to meet people where they are and ensure they have the help and resources they need beyond the initial crisis. That type of help is most effective when it comes right away, not after being placed on a waiting list,” Police Chief Alicia Steffes said. “Partnering with Crossroads Counseling Center allows us to strengthen our community response and build a healthier, safer Morris. We have been desperately searching for mental health resources for our residents and appreciate the work Ms. Solis has put into this program.”

Solis is a licensed clinical professional counselor, certified alcohol and drug counselor, and clinical trauma professional. She owns the Crossroads Counseling Center.

“My staff and I are excited to work alongside the Morris Police Department to bridge the gap between law enforcement and behavioral health,” Solis said. “Together, we can make sure individuals in crisis receive compassionate, continuous support.”

According to the news release, this program was made possible through the Nejedlo Grant, which the Crossroads Counseling Center obtained through the Schultz Foundation for Advancing Counseling.

The partnership began Tuesday morning after being approved by the Morris City Council during its Monday meeting.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in how we care for our residents,” Mayor Chris Brown said. “By combining the resources of the Morris Police Department and Crossroads Counseling Center, we are ensuring that those facing difficult circumstances have access to compassionate, professional help. It’s an investment in the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

For more information, reach out to the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131 or email mpd@morrispolice.org.