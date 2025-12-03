Grundy County Animal Control hosts low-cost vaccine for dogs and cats, and spaying and neutering for cats

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Grundy County Animal Control is hosting an event with Safford Veterinary Services for low-cost vaccinations for dogs and cats, and spaying and neutering for cats on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 310 E. Dupont Road.

It will cost $110 to neuter a male cat and $130 to spay a female cat.

Vets will also be conducting exams on pets to ensure they are healthy.

Vaccinations available include rabies, bordatella, DAPP, Lepto, DAP Titer/Rabies Titer, a heartworm test, Flex4, FVRCP, FeLv/FIV tests, and Lyme tests and fecal tests.

To make an appointment, call 331-212-0836.