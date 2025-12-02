Morris Police warn of traffic issues on I-80 eastbound due to winter weather

A slow plow removes snow along Interstate 80 on Saturday, Nov 29, 2025 between Utica and Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The Morris Police Department issued a statement Tuesday morning that traffic county-wide, but specifically on Interstate 80 eastbound, will be delayed thanks to the few inches of additional snow from Monday evening.

Police said the Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District is working on two vehicle rollovers on Interstate 80, and that traffic around the county has seen backups as drivers navigate another round of fresh snow.

Grundy County received between two and three inches of snow on top of the seven-or-so inches that were already on the ground.

Drivers around Grundy County are asked to take their time, be patient, and leave extra space around other vehicles. More tips are available in this Shaw Local News Network story about safe driving in snowy and icy conditions.

For more information on road conditions, visit https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/.