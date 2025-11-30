Community Pulse: A season of community in Grundy County

Everyone who went on the Grundy Economic Development Council's bus tour of the Morris Municipal Airport and the Procter & Gamble Greater Chicago Fulfillment Center tour on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

As we enter the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the incredible strength of our community and the power of supporting one another. Grundy County has always been a place where partnerships matter, local businesses uplift our economy, and neighbors invest in each other.

Over the past few months, the GEDC has been proud to bring people together, spark new conversations, and continue advancing opportunities that make Grundy County a thriving place to live, work, and grow.

Industrial Market Breakfast: Bringing Leaders Together

In October, the GEDC hosted brokers, developers, local leaders, and industrial partners at Oakbrook Terrace for a lively and collaborative Industrial Market Breakfast. This event showcased Grundy County to the Chicagoland business community, demonstrating that our region is a thriving, welcoming place to do business. Over 70 attendees heard Senator Rezin discuss energy policy and its impact on power-intensive businesses, followed by an overview of recent GEDC development activity. The morning concluded with a spotlight on key industrial sites in Grundy County, highlighting the strong interest, optimism, and ongoing investment that continue to drive the region’s industrial growth.

Business Bus Tour: Showcasing Local Economic Engines

In November, the GEDC hosted a Business Bus Tour highlighting two shining examples of Grundy County’s economic strength- the Morris Municipal Airport and Procter & Gamble. Morris Airport, with 40,000 takeoffs and landings annually and a $15.2 million economic impact, is investing in the next generation through new flight and aircraft maintenance programs in partnership with D14 Aviation and the Grundy Area Vocational Center. At Procter & Gamble’s 1.34 million square foot facility, visitors experienced a state-of-the-art operation with impressive automation, and the company also spotlighted a genuine commitment to employee growth and success.

Together these organizations are thriving and shaping Grundy County’s growth, innovation, and inspiring students and visitors alike with the opportunities they create for the community.

Summer Internship Program: Building Tomorrow’s Talent

Looking ahead to next year, the GEDC is excited to launch the 14th year of the Summer Internship Program. This program connects high-performing students from four area high schools and the Grundy Area Vocational Center with local employers. Businesses gain access to motivated, pre-screened talent, while students enjoy hands-on work experience, building skills, confidence, and a sense of pride as they contribute to their own community.

There certainly is much to be proud of here in Grundy County. As we celebrate this season of gratitude, we extend our heartfelt thanks to every business, partner, and community member who invests in this region’s future. Your support keeps our community strong, vibrant, and resilient. From bringing leaders together and highlighting economic engines to preparing the next generation of talent, these efforts reflect the very best of what makes Grundy County a special place to live, work, and grow.

Let’s continue to lift one another up, shop locally, and move Grundy County forward.