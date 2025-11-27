Coal City Kriskindle Market and tree lighting runs Sunday

Coal City’s Kriskindle Market and Village Tree Lighting will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Campbell Park.

The market will have vendors, food, and a chance to visit with Santa from noon to four, and then the Coal City Village Tree Lighting will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Coal City Madrigals will also be performing, and there will be a hot cocoa bar, hot apple cider, popcorn, chips and cookies.

There is no charge for the event, but donations are requested, which will be used to make Birthday Bags to donate to the food pantry.

The Holiday Hustle 5K is also on Sunday, and runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Santa will be coming directly from the 5K.