Creative Treasures in Diamond hosts ribbon cutting in anticipation of holiday season

Creative Treasures & More at 2585 E. Division St. Unit 1 in Diamond, held a ribbon cutting celebrating its opening this summer with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce.
Creative Treasures & More is a home goods stores and local artisan marketplace that sells handcrafted, custom-made, repurposed vintage items and upcycled furniture.
“We specialize in finding and refinishing solid wood furniture and other vintage items, giving them a new life,” owner Stephanie Porterfield said in a news release.
The store is owned by Dan and Stephanie Porterfield and managed by Danielle Planeta. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“Creative Treasures & More opened this summer, offering gifts and items to make your home and space uniquely yours,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.
Creative Treasures is hosting a 12 Days of Christmas event starting Dec. 13, where shoppers can get a chance to win a holiday gift.
For more information, follow Creative Treasures * More LLC on Facebook or call 815-523-5779.