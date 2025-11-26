Creative Treasures in Diamond hosts ribbon cutting in anticipation of holiday season

Diamond Mayor Terry Kernc, Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen, Creative Treasures owners Dan and Stepanie Porterfield officially cut the ribbon for their grand opening this past summer alongside their family and friends. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Creative Treasures & More at 2585 E. Division St. Unit 1 in Diamond, held a ribbon cutting celebrating its opening this summer with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce.

Creative Treasures & More is a home goods stores and local artisan marketplace that sells handcrafted, custom-made, repurposed vintage items and upcycled furniture.

“We specialize in finding and refinishing solid wood furniture and other vintage items, giving them a new life,” owner Stephanie Porterfield said in a news release.

The store is owned by Dan and Stephanie Porterfield and managed by Danielle Planeta. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Creative Treasures & More opened this summer, offering gifts and items to make your home and space uniquely yours,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Creative Treasures is hosting a 12 Days of Christmas event starting Dec. 13, where shoppers can get a chance to win a holiday gift.

For more information, follow Creative Treasures * More LLC on Facebook or call 815-523-5779.