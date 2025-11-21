Procter & Gamble employees donate Thanksgiving meals for Grundy County families

Procter & Gamble, Greater Chicago Fulfillment Center in Morris, in partnership with the United Way of Grundy County, recently held a Thanksgiving food drive, giving their employees an opportunity to donate food for local families in our community.

“At Procter & Gamble, we know that this holiday season can be particularly challenging for many families,” said Megan Brawn, United Way committee leader for Procter & Gamble. “Our employees were proud to participate in this Thanksgiving food drive, reflecting our commitment to supporting our community. Together, we hope to bring a little joy and relief to those in need in Grundy County during this difficult time.”

The donated non-perishables—including canned vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cake mix, and hot cocoa—will be assembled into Thanksgiving meal boxes and distributed by a funded community partner agency, We Care of Grundy County.

“We’re grateful to P&G and their employees for thinking of local families,” Eric Fisher, Executive Director at We Care of Grundy County, said in a news release. “Their donation makes a real difference for folks who are doing their best to get by right now. The need has been steady all year, and help like this will make the holidays a little brighter for Grundy County families.”

“We truly appreciate Procter & Gamble and its employees for their continued support of our United Way and for those in need in the Grundy County community,” said Karen Nall, Director, United Way of Grundy County. “Their generosity and support make a huge difference in our community.”