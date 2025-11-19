Morris represented at Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative conference

The City of Morris joined mayors, administrators and civic leaders from the Illinois River Valley Nov. 5 and 6 in Peoria for the Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative conference.

According to a news release, the gathering brought representatives from riverfront communities stretching from Ottawa to Alton, uniting around the shared goals of economic growth, environmental stewardship and infrastructural renewal. Morris was highlighted during a session called “Riverfront Revitalization and Resilience: Success Stories from Illinois River Communities.”

Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson also delivered a presentation titled “Building a Strong Morris: The Impact of Grants on our Community,” showcasing how state and federal funding has strengthened local infrastructure, supported flood mitigation efforts, and enhanced the city’s riverfront development.

“The Illinois River connects our communities not just geographically, but economically and environmentally,” Knudson said. “By sharing what’s worked in Morris, and learning from our neighbors, we can build stronger, more resilient towns up and down the river.”

The Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative was formed to unite cities along the river in addressing shared challenges like water quality, transportation, climate resilience and workforce development. It covered a wide range of topics, including nature-based flood control, sustainable port operations, grant coordination and inter-city planning partnerships.