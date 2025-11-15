University of Illinois pesticide applicator training clinics, certification testing sign-up now available

A view inside an in-person Pesticide Safety Training and Testing Clinic offered in Illinois from December through April. (Photo Provided By Travis Cleveland of PSEP)

The University of Illinois Pesticide Safety Education Program is offering in-person training and testing clinics statewide from December through April to help pesticide applicators improve safety and expertise. Registration is now open.

“Each in-person clinic, held at locations across the state, offers classroom-style training and testing,” Extension Specialist in Weed Science with the Pesticide Safety Education Program," Michelle Wiesbrook, said in a news release.

Those interested in attending an in-person training clinic should register early, as seating is limited, with some locations expected to fill up quickly. Check the statewide 2025-26 training schedule at go.illinois.edu/PSEP for options.

The training clinics run for three and a half hours, followed by testing. The pricing is $45 for General Standards or Private Applicator and $25 for each category, including Field Crops, Rights of Way, Mosquito, Turfgrass, and Ornamentals. One and two-day clinics are available.

Check training dates and times for types before registering to ensure selections are not occurring at the same time.

Registration and payment are required prior to attending a clinic and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/PSEP or by calling 800-644-2123.

Online training modules are also available, with testing offered both in-person and online. Details, including FAQ, cost, and registration, can be found on the PSEP website.

Training manuals and workbooks are available for self-study. Several publications were recently updated, and others are currently in process. Check to see if you have the most up-to-date versions by visiting PSEP Study at go.illinois.edu/PSEP-Study.

Official publications should be purchased only from the official Illinois Extension Distribution Services webstore at [//go.illinois.edu/PesticideSafetyPublications,]go.illinois.edu/PesticideSafetyPublications, by calling 217-333-2007, or with assistance from a local Extension office at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

Those new to the process or looking for more information about purchasing publications, attending a clinic, or the licensing process should visit the Illinois Pesticide Review Newsletter at go.illinois.edu/PesticideReview.

For questions or if a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in this program, contact Jonathan Jackson, PSEP program assistant, at jjack74@illinois.edu or 217-244-2827. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.