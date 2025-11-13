Health officials issue reminder about consuming raw milk

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is issuing a general reminder to the public about the potential dangers of consuming raw milk after at least 11 people were recently sickened by such products.

While most milk products sold in the state are pasteurized, meaning they have been treated with heat to kill viruses, germs, and other substances that can cause illness, raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, making it more likely to be a source of foodborne illness, the IDPH said in a news release.

“Pasteurization is one of the greatest public health successes of the last century,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, said in a news release. “It helps keep milk and dairy products safe for everyone to enjoy. Raw milk skips this important step and can carry dangerous germs that may cause serious illness, especially in young children, older people, and individuals with chronic medical conditions. To help keep everyone in Illinois safe, we encourage people to be cautious and think carefully before choosing to drink raw milk.”

The IDPH has so far identified an outbreak of eleven cases of Campylobacter infection that appear to be linked to consumption of raw milk from a common source; the producer is taking steps to notify customers and is cooperating with the investigation, the release said.

Campylobacter is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea (which can be bloody), fever, and stomach cramps. In more severe cases, the infection can lead to irritable bowel syndrome, arthritis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome, the IDPH said.

IDPH recommends that anyone who has consumed raw milk and begins to exhibit those symptoms contact their medical provider.

Illinois raw milk rules require testing for temperature, antibiotics, and certain signs that could indicate infection within the product, the news release said. However, specific pathogen testing for germs like Campylobacter or other disease-causing agents like E. coli or Salmonella is not required.

The IDPH recommends the following precautions to avoid illnesses associated with milk consumption:

Use pasteurized milk and dairy products.

Refrigerate perishable foods at 40°F or colder to slow bacterial growth. Never leave perishable food out for more than two hours -- or one hour if exposed to temperatures above 90°F, like in a hot car or at a picnic.

Throw away expired or spoiled food. When in doubt, throw it out.

For more information on raw milk and its potential hazards, go to Raw Milk and Your Health.