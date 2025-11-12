Evening with Santa returns to Morris Saturday, Dec. 13

Santa and Mrs. Claus with two twin infants, the last two children they visited with for An Evening with Santa. (Photo provided by Santa Claus is Coming to Grundy County)

Santa Claus is coming to Grundy County for the eighth year in a row from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 at First Christian Church 455 W. Southmor Road in Morris.

Santa is bringing the North Pole Indoors, with the return of Butch & Paulie along with Holly and Tinsel. Butch and Paulie will have their clowns while Holly and Tinsel are hosting a storytime.

There will also be an opportunity to get a free, professional photo with Santa.

This event is free for everyone. To RSVP, visit https://www.facebook.com/santaclausiscomingtogrundycounty.