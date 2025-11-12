Evening with Santa returns to Morris Saturday, Dec. 13

Santa Claus is coming to Grundy County for the eighth year in a row from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 at First Christian Church 455 W. Southmor Road in Morris.
Santa is bringing the North Pole Indoors, with the return of Butch & Paulie along with Holly and Tinsel. Butch and Paulie will have their clowns while Holly and Tinsel are hosting a storytime.
There will also be an opportunity to get a free, professional photo with Santa.
This event is free for everyone. To RSVP, visit https://www.facebook.com/santaclausiscomingtogrundycounty.