Morris Theatre Guild announces cast of “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!”

The Morris Theatre Guild has announced the cast of its next play, “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!”, which will have showings at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13, with 2:30 p.m. matinee showings Sunday, Dec. 7 and 14 at 516 W. Illinois Ave.

The play stars Tony Pehtel as David, a newly married man married to Samantha, played by Corri Rogan. Colleen Stroup will play Natalie, an older friend and surrogate big sister to Samantha and Jon Marsaglia will play William, Natalie’s husband.

Sterling Wynn plays Kris, a man with issues and a compulsion to steal, earning him the reputation of a “Santa burglar.” Abby Hougas will play Sheila, Kris’s fiancé, and Cole Roark will play a policeman.

According to a news release, David is moonlighting as a department store Santa to buy when he’s dragged into a tale that has a suspected other woman, hypnotism, a Santa burglar and a very confused policeman.

The Morris Theatre Guild is collecting donations for the Northern Illinois Food Bank as part of the show. To donate, visit https://support.solvehungertoday.org/fundraiser/6766140.