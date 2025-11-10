Minooka Community High School to host 29th Annual Madrigal Dinner

Minooka Community High School invites everyone to the 29th Annual Madrigal Dinner, a festive holiday event featuring performances by the MCHS Madrigal Singers, Choirs, Court Players, and Madrigal Brass. Hosted by King Sir Kameron Cole and Queen Lady Colbie Dudson.

The event will include entertainment from jesters, minstrels, bards, rose sellers, and beggars, along with a delicious feast offering various meal options, including roast beef and chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, salad, rolls, scrumptious desserts, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kids’ meals.

The dinner will take place at the Great Hall of Minooka Community High School Central Campus on Saturday, December 13th, at 6:30 PM and 1 p.m. Sunday, December 14th.

Guests are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early each day, and Renaissance attire is welcome but not required.

Reservations, priced at $30 for adults and $20 for children 13 and under, can be made online now through December 9th, at: https://omella.com/edv6x. Other options to order your reservations include printing one out from the Minooka Community High School Choir Newsletter or contacting a Madrigal singer to fill out a paper reservation to be turned in with your payment.

Attendees should bring their reservation slip with them as a ticket.

For questions about the Madrigal dinner or to inquire about reservations, email Laura Jesionowski, reservation chair, at laurajesionowski@yahoo.com no later than Tuesday, December 9th.