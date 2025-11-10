Grundy County Historical Society and Museum hosts 30th annual Festival of Trees

Some of the raffle and auction items available at the 30th annual Festival of Trees. Photo taken Friday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Historical Society is hosting its annual Festival of Trees, lining the museum 510 W. Washington St. in Morris with specially designed wreaths, trees and Christmas lights that are available by auction.

The Festival of Trees begins Thursday, Nov. 20, and auction items are already on display at the museum. Raffle tickets and 50/50 drawing tickets are also on sale, and there will be a bake sale Friday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 22.

There are 117 auction items available online when the festival officially begins. These items include trees, wreaths, vignettes, center pieces and more. There are also 35 raffle items, including a Southwest gift card package donated by Coleman-Hornsby Century 21 Real estate.

The Christmas Boutique is also back this year. The Morris Watercolor Guild donated hand-painted ornaments, which are available for $10.

The Festival of Trees started 30 years ago when museum member Joe Corsello had a vision to raise funds by soliciting decorated trees from local residents and businesses, according to the Grundy County Historical Society newsletter. The event was first held at First midwest Bank, then Franklin School, and then the old museum location at Liberty and Washington Streets. It was then held at the First United Methodist Church before moving into the current museum.

There were only 12 trees the first year. This year is up to 117 total items.