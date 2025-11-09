Community Pulse: Minooka Community High School celebrates a successful fall term

This fall, a lot of good things have been happening at Minooka Community High School. First, it was the inaugural season for our girls flag football team. We had over 100 girls try out for this team. We also received a lot of positive data about our academic success. Our graduation rate increased to 97%, 9th Grade on Track rose to 96%, and we also have the highest percentage of students enrolled at Joliet Junior College than any other high school in the JJC serving area.

As the Fall semester is coming to a close, we are already beginning to prepare for the 2026-2027 school year, which is going to be a big year for MCHS. We will be opening our fieldhouse at the South Campus and our Career and Technical Education (CTE) addition at our Central Campus. Both of these projects are proceeding as planned and will be ready to open for the start of the new school year. We are excited to host a grand opening for our community members to see our new facilities. A date will be announced this summer.

There are also exciting academic changes coming in the 2026-2027 school year. Due to the construction of the CTE addition, our students will have the opportunity to take a multitude of courses. Next year, we will offer automotive courses, more welding courses, and a commercial foods course, among many more. By hosting these courses at MCHS, students will be able to take a variety of CTE courses in state-of-the-art facilities. These new facilities mean more opportunities for our students.

The 2026-2027 school year will also usher in a new approach to math and English instruction. Math and English are the two subjects that build the foundation for all learning. Math and English are also the two subjects in which our students struggle the most. Currently, MCHS uses a block system to schedule courses. Students take four, 90-minute courses on an “A Day” and four courses on a “B Day,” and then the days alternate. Starting next year, all freshmen and sophomores will take math and English every day for 43 minutes. This schedule will allow students to be able to see their teachers daily to help reinforce the skills taught in these classes. The juniors and seniors will still remain on the traditional block schedule. Our goal is to build a strong foundation when the students are freshmen and sophomores so they can be successful in their courses as juniors and seniors.

As we go through this school year, we will continue to plan for the next school year. Public education is continually evolving. It is essential that MCHS does its best to stay ahead of the trends and does what is best for its students. We have had a tremendous start to this school year, and we are looking forward to finishing this year off strong.