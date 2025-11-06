Grundy County Health Department warns of listeria outbreak in recalled precooked pasta

The first step to take when you hear about a food recall is to check and see if you own the product. The recall will list specific products with a description, brand, name, recall reason, date and lot number. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Grundy County Health Department issued a news release Thursday asking residents to check their freezers after a listeria outbreak was linked to precooked pasta meals.

According to the CDC, six people have died and 25 have been hospitalized. Cases have been reported in Illinois along with California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Recalled items include FreshRealm’s Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs and Marinara Sauce, Albertsons store-made deli pasta salads, Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettucine Alfredo, Demer Food Group’s Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls, Kroger Deli bowtie and penne pasta salads, Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad, and Sprout Farmers Market smoked mozzarella pasta salad.