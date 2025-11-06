Shaw Local

GAVC students run checkups on stuffed animals for Nettle Creek Elementary students

Grundy Area Vocational Center students help a Nettle Creek Elementary student conduct a check-up on their stuffed animal.

Grundy Area Vocational Center students help a Nettle Creek Elementary student conduct a check-up on their stuffed animal. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy Area Vocational Center health occupations students made a stop at Nettle Creek Elementary Wednesday to make sure the students’ stuffed animals weren’t all stuffed up.

The high school students walked the kindergarten through third grade students through the checkup process, showing them how to use a stethoscope, check temperatures, take their weight, how to take make sure they have healthy habits, and how to give them a bath to make sure they’re clean.

The high school students were responsible for helping the kids through the process right down to checking them in, and they got to have their photo taken with Benny the Blue Bird at the end.

Jennifer Shell, program director for the health occupations program at the GAVC, said there were 40 medical assistant students helping 36 Nettle Creek students.

A Grundy Area Vocational Center health occupations student shows a Nettle Creek School student how to apply a bandage to her stuffed animal. Photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

A Grundy Area Vocational Center health occupations student shows a Nettle Creek School student how to apply a bandage to her stuffed animal. Photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

