Morris Council approves over $3 million contract for new wells on city’s north side

The Morris City Council approved a $3,776,384 contract with Cahoy Pump Service on Monday to build two wells that will go 1,500 feet underground for a three million gallon water plant north of Interstate 80.

Mayor Chris Brown said this project will build the city’s eighth and ninth wells. He said the idea is to expand city services, and it’ll also help out Costco, which has a distribution center north of Interstate 80.

The city council also approved a $2,596,523 bid from Vissering Construction out of Streator to expand the city’s water plant on Ashley Road.

He said the water plant is expanding to be able to handle over a million gallons.

Brown said the city should have plenty of water to support future growth of both population and industry.