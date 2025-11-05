Aux Sable Elementary in Minooka to host Halloween Costume Drive

Now that Halloween has passed, many families will have costumes that they don’t know what to do with. In an effort to keep them out of the trash and help out families in need, one of our Minooka 201 elementary schools, Aux Sable, is hosting a Halloween costume drive!
The collection of costumes will help as many kids as possible to participate in the fun with their friends next year.
Here’s the rundown:
- What: New or gently used Halloween Costume Drive
- Why: To ensure all students have access to a costume next year
- Where: Aux Sable Elementary School; (1004 Misty Creek Drive)
- When: Community members can drop off donations at the school between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The drive runs until Friday, Nov. 7th.