City of Morris hosts open house discussing trails and parking study findings Nov. 13

The City of Morris is hosting an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 to show the findings of a trail and parking study.

The open house will feature interactive stations based on the findings, including using data from surveys residents completed.

Attendees can share their priorities for walking, biking and parking, and they can identify areas where they think parking can be improved.

Those in attendance will be entered into a raffle for a $100 Grundy County Chamber of Commerce gift card.

For more information, visit https://movingmorris.com/.