Morris Lions Club is calling all Halloween creatures and critters for costume contest on Thursday

A Lego man, a peacock and a zombie walk wait on the courthouse steps. (Photo contributed by the Morris Lions Club)

The Morris Lions Club is calling all Halloween critters and creatures at 4:15 p.m. Thursday to the Grundy County Courthouse lawn for its annual Halloween costume contest.

Parents are encouraged to bring their costumed children to the courthouse lawn between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., and the judging will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Age groups are 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and ages 13 and up. Adults are also encouraged to come in costume.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, judging will be moved to the Eagles Hall across the street.

The Morris Lions Club will provide treats afterward, so everyone should bring a bag or container of some sort. The Downtown Trick-or-Treat event will begin after, starting at 5 p.m. and running until 7 p.m.