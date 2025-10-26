Morris Hospital orthopedic surgeon talks hip and knee pain at free YMCA program

Dr. Ahmed Eldib, an orthopedic surgeon with Morris Hospital, will talk hip and knee pain from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 2200 W. Dupont Ave, the Morris Hospital YMCA, during a free program.

A YMCA membership is not required to attend the program. Eldib will discuss treatment options for hip and knee pain, including the benefits and advancements of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery.

Eldib is a board-certified, fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee conditions and lower extremity related orthopedic trauma.

His surgical expertise includes anterior hip replacement, total knee replacement, total hip replacement, partial knee replacement, total hip and knee revision, and patient specific total knee replacement. Dr. Eldib is trained in Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery. He has office hours in Morris, Joliet and Ottawa.

To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events.