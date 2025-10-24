Morris police officer and civilian honored for saving a life on the Illinois River in August

Morris Police Officer Nick Pampinella and Jason Knapp, a suburban visitor to Morris who just so happened to be on the Illinois River that day, were recognized by the City of Morris for their bravery and actions in saving the life of a man attempting to swim in the river.

Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said when it comes to saving a life, the difference between life and death is seconds. Pampinella and Knapp’s swift actions in diving into the water and getting the man to shore were life-saving.

Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes recounted the events of the night.

“On Aug. 2, 2025, the Morris Police Department was dispatched to the Illinois River in reference to a subject having a mental health crisis,” Alicia Steffes said. “The subject had entered the river and began moving to open water. Officer Pampinella arrived at the scene and made contact with the subject, and attempted to negotiate his return to the riverbank.”

Alicia Steffes said the person didn’t cooperate and Pampinella, a former lifeguard, went into the river, swam around 300 feet to the middle of the river, and with the help of Knapp, got the person back to the shore completely unharmed.

“Officer Pampinella then changed into a dry uniform and finished the rest of his shift,” Alicia Steffes said.

She said Knapp has been coming to Morris to boat on the river for 20 years, and he had a lot of experience already with the water.

“The river, especially where we were at, it’s just a treacherous bank,” Tracey Steffes said. “The bank is really dangerous, even when you’re not trying to rescue somebody.”

Tracey Steffes said he believes there’s a little bit of hero in everyone, and it’ll come out if needed. That night, he said it came out for Pampinella and Knapp.

“I witnessed these gentleman that night in the water, them reaching that individual in the timeframe they did, he was going to go subsurface really quick,” Tracey Steffes said. “I’m talking seconds. There’s a difference, and if you want to make a difference, you have to act and act quickly, because you do not have much time.

Alicia Steffes presented Knapp with a certificate of appreciation and a medal, and presented Pampinella with a silver star for bravery and a framed certificate of appreciation.