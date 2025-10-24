Family Guidance Centers moving into Grundy County admin building

The Grundy County Board approved a lease with Family Guidance Centers to operate out of the county’s administration building at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

Family Guidance Centers will operate out of office number 137 inside the building, establishing a behavioral health navigator position for residents of Grundy County.

Board President Drew Muffler said it was back in May when the county learned that the Grundy County Health Department would no longer provide behavioral health services. He said the county has been working diligently for five months to mitigate that crisis, and he thinks the team has done an excellent job.

“We said back in May that we wanted to make sure there was as limited an interruption in services as possible,” Muffler said. “We got our 60-some patients to providers around the area. We wanted to make sure that people weren’t having to pay anymore out of pocket than they would have had to when they were getting their services here at the Grundy County Health Department, and then we wanted to make sure services were going to be provided for substance abuse and behavioral health in Grundy County so they didn’t have to go to Will County.”

Family Guidance has a one-year lease that will terminate Sept. 30, 2026, and it will pay $3,120 per year. The office is 125 square feet.

Muffler called it a robust partnership that allows the county to take care of patients in need that gives the county a physical presence inside the building for people who come there looking for a service.

“We worked hand-in-hand with Family Guidance to create this lease,” said County Administrator Mary Kucharz. “They were very receptive to coming into this building, setting up and putting someone there who also provides services for the sheriff’s department. There is a liaison that we already have in place, and they are very excited to start to have a presence here and begin.”

Family Guidance Centers is based out of Joliet, and it provides services for substance abuse, outpatient programs, mental health and adolescents.

The Grundy County Health Department announced plans back in June to direct behavioral care clients to outside providers.