Gore Fest Arts and Oddities comes to Morris Saturday, Nov. 1

The Gore Fest Arts and Oddities expo is coming to Morris from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Road.

The event will have 50+ live vendors with haunted, paranormal, spooky, odd and horrific items, and there will be cosplay performers bringing spooky fantasies to life, according to a Thursday news release.

A live DJ will also perform amongst the immersive and terrifying spooky decoration

Parking and entry is free. There will be a cash bar and food will also be available. All ages are welcome.

Vendors interested should contact The Apotecary Cupboard and the Magical Menagerie Market on Facebook or @theapothecarycupboard and @magicalmenageriemarket on Instagram.