Grundy Bank announces 2025 winter coat drive at Morris and Wilmington branches

Grundy Bank’s Caring Committee is beginning its annual winter coat drive for 2025, which collects new or gently-used winter clothing for those in need across Grundy and southern Will counties.

The coat drive runs from Friday, Oct. 24 through Monday, Nov. 24. Items being accepted include coats, gloves, hats, scarves, snow boots and winter pants for children, women, and men of all ages.

Donations can be dropped off at 201 Liberty St. in Morris, or at 120 S. Main St. in Wilmington. Both branches are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

“We are so grateful to the community for their continued generosity and support of this drive year after year. It’s a powerful reminder that when we come together for a shared purpose, we’re truly unstoppable,” said Ava Terry, Marketing Director for Grundy Bank. “We hope this year’s drive is our best yet—and that together, we can once again help create a warmer winter for those in need.”

All donated items go to We Care of Grundy County and Our Caring Closet of Wilmington.

“At Grundy Bank, giving back to the community is at the heart of what we do. It is always our goal to help our friends and neighbors in the communities we serve,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank. “This coat drive has consistently been a success in supporting our mission to give back, and we are excited to be doing it once again in 2025.”