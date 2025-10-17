Verona resident and author Dana Diaz speaking at Chicago Women’s Expo on Sunday, Oct. 26

Verona resident Dana S. Diaz is speaking at noon Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Chicago Women’s Expo, giving a talk titled “You Become What You Believe.”

Diaz, the wife of Douglas Stuedemann of Seneca, gained notoriety after the release of her book “Gasping For Air,” which was a #1 new release and best-selling book on Amazon, according to a news release.

Diaz has published two more books since, and she is an advocate for victims of abuse and domestic violence. She speaks in online summit and in-perosn conferences geared towards healing and empowerment.

For more information on Diaz, visit danasdiaz.com.