Laura Schiavone appointed to Grundy County Board vacancy

Laura Schiavone has been appointed to fill the vacant seat of Grundy County Board member Greg Ridenour, who resigned from his seat last month.

Board Chairman Drew Muffler said Schiavone’s name was put forward by Republican Party Chairman Eric Werden, and she was the only person interested in the job.

“The reason why I’m not saying both Republican and Democrat is because Greg was a problem,” Muffler said. “Whenever a Republican office holder leaves office, it then is the incumbent party in which that person belonged to that gets to replace that member.”

Schiavone will serve out the remainder of Ridenour’s term.