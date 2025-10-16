Shaw Local

Morris Theatre Guild presents “The Great Beyond” starting Friday

Kylie Atkins, Lisa Gifford, Kitt Astrophe and William Gillespie perform "The Great Beyond."

Kylie Atkins, Lisa Gifford, Kitt Astrophe and William Gillespie perform "The Great Beyond." (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

By Michael Urbanec

The Morris Theatre Guild is performing its fall play, “The Great Beyond” starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. showing on Sunday.

The play will run again at the Morris Theatre Guild playhouse, 516 W. Illinois Ave.

“The Great Beyond” reunites two sisters who have lost their beloved father, and whose contentious relationship with each other remains unresolved," according to a news release.

The play stars Lisa Gifford, William Gillespie, Kitt Astrophe, Kylie Atkins, and more.

For tickets, visit morristheatreguild.org or call 815-942-1966.

Kitt Astrophe and Kylie Atkins perform their roles while rehearsing "The Great Beyond."

Kitt Astrophe and Kylie Atkins perform their roles while rehearsing "The Great Beyond." (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

Lisa Gifford and William Gillespie perform during "The Great Beyond."

Lisa Gifford and William Gillespie perform during "The Great Beyond." (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News