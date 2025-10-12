Morris Hospital joins DAISY award program

Morris Hospital has joined the internationally recognized DAISY award program, according to a Thursday news release.

The DAISY award program celebrates and recognizes nurses for exceptional and compassionate car.

According to the news release, Morris Hospital will select one nurse each quarter for the DAISY award based on nominations from patients, families, physicians, or staff members who have experienced or witnessed outstanding nursing care at Morris Hospital. The first DAISY award winner will be announced in November.

“Joining the DAISY program allows us to formally recognize the extraordinary care our nurses provide to patients and families every day,” said Kathy Rombach, Assistant Vice President of Patient Care Services at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “It’s an honor to celebrate their compassion and dedication through such a meaningful program. We are proud to be part of the DAISY Award program, giving patients, families, and colleagues the opportunity to nominate nurses who make a lasting impact.”

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who passed way at age 33 from idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. His family was moved by the skill and compassion of his nurses, and created the DAISY award as a way to honor and recognize nurses worldwide. The acronym DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

Elligible nominees include licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses working in any Morris Hospital department or physician office location. Nominations can be submitted by completing a paper for available from DAISY collection boxes throughout Morris Hospital and its physician offices, or by completing the electronic form on the Morris Hospital website.

A selection committee of nurses from across the organization will review nominations and choose one award recipient each quarter.

The DAISY Award at Morris Hospital is made possible through generous donors to the Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation.

To learn more about the DAISY Award at Morris Hospital, visit morrishospital.org/DAISY.