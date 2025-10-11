Morris Downtown Trick or Treat set for Thursday, Oct. 30

Trick-or-treaters and their parents flood Liberty Street in Morris in pursuit of candy Thursday night for Downtown Trick-or-Treat. (Michael Urbanec)

Downtown Morris will be the home of many ghosts, vampires, cartoon characters and more from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 for the annual Downtown Trick or Treat.

Kids should come dressed for trick-or-treating with their candy buckets ready.

Businesses participating include the American Legion Post 294, Apple Jax Coffee & Creations, Apple Butter & Shugies, Aurelio’s Pizza, Birdies Floral & Designs, Carson Tap House, Cat & Hound, Champagn Joy Blow Dry Bar, Clayton’s Rail, Clayton’s Tap, Lakewood Vet, Corleone’s, Dave Scroggin Country Financial, Justin Olson Country Financial, Designing Image Salon, Ebbey’s, Elevate Real estate, Evergreen Nutrition, Evolve, the Eagles Club, Feeney Liquor, Field Day, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Gigi’s, Grundy Bank, Hook’s II, Jerry’s Glass and Lock, Joe’s Powersports, Johnson Pediatrics, Keg Grove Brewery, Laki Hawaiian Ice, Logo Works, McBride’s, Morris Area Public Library, Donna Mueller’s School of Dance, Oleanders, Roots Hair Studio, Shantel’s Salaon, Spaceco, Mike Meyer State Farm, Sweet Tooth, Tchotchkes, the county Seat, The Hideout, The Rabbit Hole, and the Tully Monster Pub & Grill.